Spurs Suffer Another Injury Blow Ahead of North London Derby as Jan Vertonghen Picks Up Knock

Spurs centre-back Jan Vertonghen could be ruled out of the North London derby due to an injury sustained on International duty with Belgium.

Mauricio Pochettino's team selection is already hampered due to injuries to Hugo Lloris, Victor Wanyama, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Winks and Harry Kane. With all of these first team players already absent, Spurs' squad could be stretched to its limits ahead of the crucial game.

As reported by the Metro, Vertonghen is the latest Spurs player to suffer an injury as the Belgian suffered ankle pain in training this week and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez revealed that he will play no part in the friendly against Mexico this Friday.

However, Spurs fans will remain hopefully given Martinez's comments, who said: "Jan will not be in the squad tomorrow either, he is suffering from a slight discomfort in his ankle, but that’s nothing serious."





There is still some hope of a Vertonghen return for the match against Arsenal - where he will certainly be needed given Alderweireld's absence due to a thigh issue.





If both centre-backs remain absent, Pochettino could have a selection crisis on his hands with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier the likely starting pair.

Spurs won the last meeting with Arsenal at White Hart Lane, with goals from Kane and Alli proving decisive. Pochettino will be hoping that he can name the latter in his starting lineup after the International break.