Zinedine Zidane Planning to Delay Gareth Bale's Return Following Injury Lay-Off

Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane is in no rush to return Gareth Bale to his squad, and plans to delay his comeback by two weeks, per Marca.

Bale has appeared nine times for Madrid this season, but has only played for them 20 times since last November after rupturing tendons in his ankle. He was expected to be rushed back in time to face Atletico Madrid after the international break, but the hopes of that are now looking slim.

The Welshman suffered a muscle tear in his calf last month, and was unable to suit up for his country, who have failed to qualify for next year's World Cup, possibly as a result of his absence.

Marca report that Zidane wants the player to get some extra rest in order to ensure that there is no risk of aggravating his calf and will keep him away from the first team for a further two weeks.

Bale has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, but Wales legend Ian Rush reckons that it will be more beneficial if he stays at Madrid - although he would love to see him at Liverpool.

"Gareth Bale is a world class player - every club in the world would want him," Rush told the Mirror earlier this week. "From a Welsh point of view, I'd like him to stay, to get more European experience; that will benefit Wales.

"Any English club would want Gareth Bale. Maybe Tottenham have first offer [to bring Bale back to the Premier League]," Rush added. "Man United has been talked about, maybe because the goalkeeper [David De Gea] could go the other way?

"I'd love to see him at Liverpool though. A world class player. We don't know what will happen, but it would be great to see him back here [in the Premier League] and at Liverpool."