AC Milan Hierarchy​ Shortlist Trio of Midfield Options as January Transfer Window Approaches

AC Milan have put three Serie A midfielders on their transfer shortlist with the January window fast approaching. It is understood that club directors Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone have put forward the names as Milan look to strengthen their squad further.

The Rossoneri invested heavily in the summer and having seen their new signings fail to gel quite as they had wished for, the club's hierarchy are now looking to splash the cash once again.

Thank you @Twitter, now we can finally write in one tweet all the trophies we've won! 😉

7 #UCL 🏆

5 #UEFASuperCup 🏆

2 Cup Winners' Cups 🏆

3 Intercontinental Cups 🏆

1 FIFA Club World Cup 🏆

18 Scudetto titles 🇮🇹

5 Italian Cups 🇮🇹

7 Italian Super Cups 🇮🇹#280characters 🆕 pic.twitter.com/onffmFrbR0 — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 8, 2017

Italian rivals Udinese will be on high alert after it was reported by Calcio Mercato that Seko Fofana and Jakub Jankto were in Milan's sights.

The pair would cost any potential suitor €17m and €30m respectively after their incredible recent form has brought them to the forefront of Italian football.

Fofana, formerly part of the French U19 squad, moved to Italy last season after becoming frustrated at the lack of opportunities in Manchester City's U23 side.

Just over one year on from his €3.5m move to the Stadio Friuli, Fofana has made 33 appearances for the Bianconeri Friuliani - scoring six goals and claiming one assist.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

For Jankto, who despite joining Udinese in 2014 only made his first senior appearance for the club last season, has had a rise to prominence that has been of a much higher profile than his midfield partner.

Scoring five goals and claiming four assists last season, the 21-year-old has already been touted by a number of clubs across Europe.

The final player on Milan's transfer list is 24-year-old Alfred Duncan. The Sassuolo powerhouse first rose through the ranks of the Rossoneri's bitter rivals Inter Milan.

However, after making just four senior appearances for the Nerazzurri, Duncan was shipped out to Sampdoria and in 2016 the Ghanian made his way to the Mapei Stadium for €6m.

Now with a valuation closer to €15m, Duncan could return to the San Siro and represent his former rivals.