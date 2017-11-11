Arsenal Fans Shocked by Mesut Ozil's Impressive Performance for Germany Against England

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Mesut Ozil left Arsenal fans outraged after his impressive appearance for Germany against England on Friday night. Despite the game ending in a goalless draw, Ozil surprised some fans with his work in an unusual position.

After the international friendly, many Gunners fans were left bemused as to why Ozil was able to perform so effectively for his national side, but not for Arsenal. 

His strong performance for Germany came after the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, where some supporters felt let down by Ozil as he failed to impose himself on the game.

Head coach Joachim Low opted to play Ozil in a deeper midfield two for Germany instead of his usual more attacking position. Caught Offside reported that this led to some Arsenal fans blaming Arsene Wenger for his poor tactics nullifying Ozil, whereas others claimed that he performed better when surrounded by better players.

The 29-year-old has struggled to rediscover his best form so far this season, managing just two assists and one goal in nine Premier League games. 

With these poor statistics it is unsurprising that fans are expecting more from Ozil having seen his quality in previous campaigns and for Germany. With his poor appearances so far this season fans may not be too concerned about the supposed star's contract ending at the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters