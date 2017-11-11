Arsenal Fans Shocked by Mesut Ozil's Impressive Performance for Germany Against England

Mesut Ozil left Arsenal fans outraged after his impressive appearance for Germany against England on Friday night. Despite the game ending in a goalless draw, Ozil surprised some fans with his work in an unusual position.

After the international friendly, many Gunners fans were left bemused as to why Ozil was able to perform so effectively for his national side, but not for Arsenal.

His strong performance for Germany came after the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, where some supporters felt let down by Ozil as he failed to impose himself on the game.

Emmanuel Petit hammers Mesut Ozil's impression of a ghost during his performance against Manchester City. 👊👻 #AFC



➡️ https://t.co/cOILyyxiF8 pic.twitter.com/Tv16oI8e2M — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) November 8, 2017

Head coach Joachim Low opted to play Ozil in a deeper midfield two for Germany instead of his usual more attacking position. Caught Offside reported that this led to some Arsenal fans blaming Arsene Wenger for his poor tactics nullifying Ozil, whereas others claimed that he performed better when surrounded by better players.

The 29-year-old has struggled to rediscover his best form so far this season, managing just two assists and one goal in nine Premier League games.

With these poor statistics it is unsurprising that fans are expecting more from Ozil having seen his quality in previous campaigns and for Germany. With his poor appearances so far this season fans may not be too concerned about the supposed star's contract ending at the end of the season.