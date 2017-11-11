Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Urges Wenger Not to Give Players a Way Out After Discouraging Performances

Ian Wright has called on Arsene Wenger to stop making excuses for the team's poor performances. Wright's comments come after Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Premier League's front runner Manchester City, the defeat left Arsenal twelve points behind the league leaders.





After the game Wenger was critical of Michael Oliver's officiating and also labelled Raheem Sterling "a diver." The defeat added to Arsenal's poor form away from home this season, which has seen them win only once in six Premier League games.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The North London side have now lost to: Stoke City, Liverpool, Watford and Manchester City, leading to concerns over Arsenal's ability to challenge for the Premier League.







The most recent defeat prompted Ian Wright to urge Wenger not to let his players off easily. In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live Wright said: "You’re giving them a way out.





"It happened last time Arsenal played Man City. Wenger isn’t wrong with the officiating. He got it wrong."

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates next and will be looking to make amends with victory over their North London rivals. On the road a trip to Turf Moor is next for Arsene Wenger's men, where they will be hoping to improve their dismal away record.