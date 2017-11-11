Arsenal Scouts Watch Manchester City Wonderkid Bobby Duncan as Gunners Eye-Up Young Prodigy

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Arsenal are believed to be weighing up a move for Manchester City's prodigious striker Bobby Duncan. The Gunners' scouts watched the 16-year-old forward score the winning goal for England's Under-17s side against Portugal in midweek, dazzling the onlookers with a composed display of a player well beyond his tender years.

As reported by the Mirror, Duncan also trained with the Under-20s side after his impressive display. The youngster burst into the public eye with his stunning hat-trick against Brazil for the Under-16s side last year, and his rapid progression has seen a number of Premier League sides take noticed of his impressive development.

Duncan's hat-trick saw him become the first England player in any age group to score a hat-trick against Brazil, and his impressive displays could well see the Citizens face increased interest in the talented youngster. City parted company with their skilled winger Jason Sancho in the summer, with the 17-year-old making the big switch to Borussia Dortmund.

England's youth teams have certainly been enjoying some success in recent months. The Under-17s' winning the World Cup Final 5-2 against Spain put the icing on the cake of a fine spell of English youth football, with the Under-19s winning their Euros, and the Under-20s winning both their World Cup and the Toulon Tournament.

