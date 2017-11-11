Chelsea & Arsenal Eye January Transfer Swoop as Luke Shaw's Manchester United Future Remains Unclear

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are believed to be considering making a move for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, after the talented youngster has struggled to find a place in manager José Mourinho's starting eleven.

The 22-year-old has struggled through much of the last two seasons with injury, meaning that Ashley Young has taken his place at left-back.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the player's widely publicised fall-out with Mourinho has lead to the player being deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, which has alerted Chelsea and Arsenal who could sign the defender for around £20m.

Shaw has made just two senior appearances for the club this season, and will be eager to reignite his career.

As Chelsea look to bolster their greatly depleted squad, a move for the England international could give them excellent cover in the position currently held-down by Marcos Alonso. Shaw played at Chelsea's development centre as a child, but never managed to gain an academy spot. Shaw has seven England caps, and will be determined to play for his country again.

The pacy defender made a name for himself at Southampton, where he graduated from their prestigious youth academy and became a regular starter in the Premier League for the Saints.

Manchester United snapped up the player for £29m in 2014, becoming the most expensive teenager in world football.

Mourinho is believed to be determined to sign new players in January, but is unlikely to be given the funds he desires until he sells some of his existing squad members.

Shaw is likely to be one of the first names of the transfer list, and the tantalising prospects of rejuvenating the career of a bright English prospect could trigger a bidding war between the league's top teams.