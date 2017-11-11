David Luiz Allowed to Return to Chelsea Training as Barcelona Speculation Begins

David Luiz has returned to Chelsea training for the first time after an alleged fall out with manager Antonio Conte following the 3-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Roma earlier this month.





Luiz was subsequently dropped from the Chelsea squad for the Premier League clash with Manchester United a few days later, with youngster Andreas Christensen playing instead.

Conte insisted after the game that the decision was purely a tactical one, but it has been heavily rumoured that the argument was the reason, leaving Luiz's place at the club uncertain.

The manager's admittance that he didn't know if the player had a future at Chelsea - "He has to work really hard with the others, otherwise they are on the bench or in the stand," - only served to fuel the speculation of an exit.

Omitted from the Brazil squad for the international break, Luiz was pictured training at Chelsea's Cobham base on Friday. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, he appeared to suffer a knock at one stage and required assistance from the medical staff after going down holding his knee.

It all comes as rumours of Luiz being interested in a move to Barcelona have surfaced.

Out of favour Thomas Vermaelen and veteran Javier Mascherano may not be at Camp Nou for too much longer, with gossip from Spain suggesting that Luiz has spied an opportunity to secure a high profile move to an elite club.

The gossip comes from Diario Gol, claiming that Luiz believes that he can fill a hole in the Barça squad. An alleged source even said, "It's better to be in Barcelona than a substitute in London."

It is said that Luiz is keen to win La Liga with Barcelona, adding to existing Portuguese, French and English titles, and believes that he has a better chance of capturing a second career Champions League title in Catalunya than he does with Chelsea.

He is also apparently in close contact with former Barça star Neymar, who talks very highly of his former colleagues at Camp Nou, even if his relationship with the board had badly soured.