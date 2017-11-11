England Call Up Manchester City Keeper Angus Gunn in Preparation for Friendly Against Brazil

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

England manager Gareth Southgate has called up Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn to his squad, in preparation for their friendly match against Brazil on Tuesday evening. The 21-year-old has been brought into the fold to replace Stoke City's Jack Butland, who has withdrawn from the squad after breaking a finger during a training session.

As reported by BBC Sport, the youngster impressed during England Under-21s 2-0 win over Ukraine on Friday, and Southgate has continued with his policy of promoted youth players to the senior side by giving Gunn a chance to prove himself with the England squad. Gunns father, Bryan, was capped six times for Scotland, and also played a goalkeeper.

Gunn has so far been capped seven times for the England Under-21s, and is currently playing for Norwich City on loan. The 6'5 giant presents an imposing frame between the sticks, and he will be eager to impress Southgate in training before Tuesday's match-up against Brazil. Southgate is known for giving youth a run-out, and Gunn could well earn his first senior cap.

England drew 0-0 with Germany on Friday night at Wembley Stadium, and debutant Jordan Pickford drew praise from fans and pundits alike with his excellent display in goal. Making a series of stunning reflex saves, the Everton man proved exactly why he became the most expensive British goalkeeper in history when the Toffees signed him for £30m in the summer.

The game also saw an excellent debut performance from Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who's imperious midfield display earned him the Man of the Match award. The Crystal Palace loanee looked composed on the ball, and gave England the kind of bravery they so often lack in the middle of the park.

