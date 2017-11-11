Ex-England Ace Alan Shearer Slams Twitter Betting Account After Taunts Over Career Silverware

Ex-England and Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer has weighed into a Twitter battle with betting account Footy Accumulators. The popular tipsters uploaded a picture of Shearer alongside his fellow ex-England players David Beckham and Gary Neville, asking their followers to capture the amusing pictures.

Things all got rather heated, as a comment regarding Shearer's lack of career silverware after turning down a big move away from the Magpies sparked the Geordie goal-machine into action, firing a shot back across the boughs of Footy Accumulators in imperious fashion, claiming "Meanwhile your career as a tweet writer has really taken off..."

I turned ur lot down twice — scott biffa carlin (@carlinbiffa) November 10, 2017

😂 to become Newcastles leading scorer and not win anything. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 10, 2017

Meanwhile your career as a tweet writer has really taken off.... https://t.co/wZEe942YNx — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 10, 2017

Footy Accumulators were certainly left red-faced by Shearer's comeback, which they were unlikely to have been expecting. The ex-player-turned-pundit enjoyed a fine career in the English top tier, winning the Premier League with Blackburn in 1995 and finishing runners up with Newcastle United in 1997.

While he may have not won many trophies, Shearer's goalscoring prowess saw him become one of the most formidable forwards in Premier League history. Shearer won the Golden Boot award three times in a row between 1994 and 1997, and also claimed the Euro '96 Golden Boot after scoring an impressive five goals in the tournament.