Former Blackburn Goalkeeper Brad Friedel Lands MLS Managerial Job

Former Premier league star Brad Friedel has been named as the new head coach of MLS side New England Revolution.

The 46-year-old formerly known for his stints at Blackburn and Aston Villa had previously been coaching USA's under-19 side.

New England released a statement on their site where Friedel stated: "My staff and I are delighted and honoured to have been hired by the New England Revolution," claimed the legendary keeper.

When speaking on the opportunity, the former Tottenham man also said: "We, the staff and players, will give 100% commitment to the club and our fans while looking forward to all the challenges ahead."

Revolution owner Jonathan Kraft also commented on his arrival by saying: "Brad has been a leader throughout his illustrious career and is regarded as one of the most successful players in U.S. history with experiences spanning multiple continents, leagues, and levels of competition,

"We believe his playing and coaching experiences along with his commitment to compete at the highest level will allow him to be very successful in our league.

"His knowledge of the game, passion for winning, and experience working with players whose talents range from aspiring young players to the game's most successful professionals will be great assets for the Revolution."

The ex-Liverpool man played in three World Cups for his country, while playing every game of USA's surprising 2002 world cup run which ended in the quarter-final.

Friedel made 450 Premier League appearances before hanging up the gloves in 2014/15, ending his career at Tottenham Hotspurs.

He will be replacing Jay Heaps who lead New England to a seventh-place finish last season as the side missed out on the playoffs for the second straight season.