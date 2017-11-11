Newcastle Fans Take to Twitter to Encourage Club to Sign Free Agent Patrice Evra

November 11, 2017

Patrice Evra has recently lost his job at Marseille after the French club ended his contract earlier this week, and is now looking for a new contract. 

The ex-Manchester United and Juventus has been banned from playing for any European outfit for seven months by UEFA following his violent behaviour ahead of Marseille's match against Vitoria. 

During the warm-ups, the king of Instagram videos and inventor of the hashtag, "I love this game", lost his proverbial positivity and aimed a kick at a fan, which resulted in a red card, a consequent ban by UEFA and the end of his agreement with Marseille. 

Now a free agent, Evra is in search for a new club to go, and since he cannot aim at top-class outfits, Newcastle United fans have now started urging the Frenchman to join them. 

In the past few days, supporters took to Twitter to suggest the Magpies to sign him. 

Evra has previously found glory in the Premier League, having spent eight years at Old Trafford, during which he helped Manchester United win five Premier League titles and lift on Champions League cup. 

His skills were also useful when he moved to Juventus in 2014, as he contributed to the team's two Serie A Scudetti and Coppa Italia cups before leaving to join Marseille. 

Now that his career with the French outfit was concluded so abruptly, he may not be looking to find a place on the other side of the tunnel where he could bring his Happy Mondays without worrying about European competitions. 

And with the winter transfer window only a few weeks away, Rafa Benitez's men could be an ideal move. 

