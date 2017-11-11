Newcastle United Plot Move for Former Premier League Star & Germany International Lewis Holtby

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Newcastle United are lining up a possible move for Hamburg midfielder and German international Lewis Holtby in the January transfer window.

According to HITC, Holtby's recent omission from the Hamburg squad has revived Newcastle's interest in acquiring the midfielder's services.

Newcastle currently have limited options in midfield with the likes of Mikel Merino, Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden the only recognised first team players. Due to the lack of players the Tyneside club are looking to strengthen in January and it appears that Holtby may be one of the main targets.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Holtby is in the final year of his contract and has been unable to secure a regular first team place, leading to his removal from the squad all together. As a result the German side may be looking to offload the midfielder, with Newcastle possibly hoping to pay a cut price.

The German midfielder was initially keen on playing his way back into the Hamburg team, but his most recent exclusion from the squad looks to have forced Holtby's hand.

Newcastle travel to Old Trafford next to face Manchester United, where they will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the season.

