Northern Ireland Midfielder Forced to Apologise After Wife's Foul-Mouthed Social Media Rant at Ref

Blackburn Rovers and Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans has made an apology on behalf of his wife, after she posted a foul-mouth, expletive rant about the referee Ovidiu Hațegan following Switzerland's controversial 1-0 win over the Green & White Army.

Evans was penalised for a handball in the penalty area, though replays showed that the decision made by the Romanian ref could have been harsh. An enraged Lisa Evans took straight to social media to vent her frustrations at the decision, unleashing an unpleasant tidal wave of words upon the referee.

Wow! Corry Evans' wife is so gracious in defeat. I would be more worried that 'Norn Iron' homes xenophobes like her. pic.twitter.com/64q1Q7B0K5 — Caitríona🌟 (@Caitriona88) November 10, 2017

Corry Evans, brother of West Bromwich Albion star Jonny Evans, released an apology on the Irish Football Association website, via the Guardian, claiming that her comments were made in the heat of the moment and not representative of her true views. Evans stated:

"On behalf of my wife, I would like to apologise unreservedly for the content and language contained in the Tweet that she issued last night. The comments were published in the heat of the moment and are not representative of her views.”

After deleting her original tweet and briefly deactivating her profile, Mrs Evans returned to the network to Twitter, publishing her own apology: Mrs Evans stated:





"I would like to sincerely apologise to anyone I offended for the language contained in my tweet, I understand it was completely unacceptable, I should have never have let my emotions take over. I would never condone racism in any way."