Rafael Benitez Left Fuming After Christian Atsu Aggravates Injury Whilst on International Duty

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is furious with the Ghanaian FA following the injury of winger Christian Atsu in training over the international break.

Newcastle Winger Christian Atsu Links Up With Ghana Squad Despite Injury Concern @ https://t.co/FrWroWGMGN — NewcastlePro (@NewcastlePro) November 7, 2017

Atsu sustained a slight injury in Newcastle's 1-0 defeat against former club Bournemouth, forcing him off late into the second half. Yet despite the injury, he was called up to Ghana's squad for the international week.





In a cruel turn of events, The Mag reports that Atsu has now aggravated his initial injury whilst training with Ghana, meaning a small thigh injury has now become a thigh muscle tear.

Tests have revealed that winger Christian Atsu will not play for #Ghana in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Egypt. Team doctor says the scans show @ChristianAtsu20 suffered a thigh muscle tear. pic.twitter.com/rKUb61WZ2r — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (GFA) (@ghanafaofficial) November 10, 2017

The news comes on the eve of Ghana's game against Egypt this Sunday, although Ghana were already out of contention for qualifying for next summer's World Cup in Russia, which will enrage Benitez further.

Benitez admitted that Atsu 'felt something' in the Bournemouth game, but the Spaniard believed that Atsu would be available for the next Premier League fixture, provided he had time to recuperate.

This unnecessary risk in Atsu's fitness now means he looks set to miss Newcastle's Premier League game against Manchester United in a weeks time, following the international break.

The duration of Atsu's spell on the sidelines has yet to be determined, as another absentee Jacob Murphy will not be available in time, leaving Benitez with an unnecessary selection headache ahead of the game at Old Trafford.