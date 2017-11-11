Rafael Benitez Left Fuming After Christian Atsu Aggravates Injury Whilst on International Duty

By 90Min
November 11, 2017

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is furious with the Ghanaian FA following the injury of winger Christian Atsu in training over the international break. 

Atsu sustained a slight injury in Newcastle's 1-0 defeat against former club Bournemouth, forcing him off late into the second half. Yet despite the injury, he was called up to Ghana's squad for the international week. 


In a cruel turn of events, The Mag reports that Atsu has now aggravated his initial injury whilst training with Ghana, meaning a small thigh injury has now become a thigh muscle tear. 

The news comes on the eve of Ghana's game against Egypt this Sunday, although Ghana were already out of contention for qualifying for next summer's World Cup in Russia, which will enrage Benitez further.  

Benitez admitted that Atsu 'felt something' in the Bournemouth game, but the Spaniard believed that Atsu would be available for the next Premier League fixture, provided he had time to recuperate. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

This unnecessary risk in Atsu's fitness now means he looks set to miss Newcastle's Premier League game against Manchester United in a weeks time, following the international break.

The duration of Atsu's spell on the sidelines has yet to be determined, as another absentee Jacob Murphy will not be available in time, leaving Benitez with an unnecessary selection headache ahead of the game at Old Trafford. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters