Ray Wilkins Believes That Chelsea Loanee Can Become as Good as Tottenham's Dele Alli

Ray Wilkins believes that Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek has the potential to be as good as Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli.

The midfielder, currently on loan at Crystal Palace, made his England debut against Germany on Friday in an entertaining 0-0 draw, with his assured performance earning him Man of the Match.

Speaking prior to the Brazil game on talkSPORT, Wilkins said: "This fella has great technique.

"He's got two feet, he's got energy and pace, he can score a goal and he can create goals."

At the age of 21, Loftus-Cheek has yet to establish himself as a Chelsea player and has made under 40 appearances as a professional, compared to Dele Alli who has made over 200 professional appearances and is a key man for both Tottenham and England.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's game by numbers vs. West Ham:



33 passes

4 chances created

4 take-ons

2 shots

1 assist



Making an impact. pic.twitter.com/1AMtm9ip1s — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 28, 2017

This season has seen Loftus-Cheek go on loan to Crystal Palace in search of regular first team football, with Wilkins, who spent time with Loftus-Cheek during his time as a Chelsea coach, believing that he would be in the same bracket as Dele Alli had he played more first team football.

Wilkins continued, stating: "Dele has played around 200 games and he's only 21 - I honestly do believe Loftus-Cheek has the ability to be equally as good as him, no question about it."