Costa Rica travel to Málaga on Saturday to face Spain in an international friendly match.

Both Costa Rica and Spain have already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after finishing second and first in their groups, respectively.

The two teams last faced in 2015, with Spain defeating Costa Rica 2-1. Before that, Spain won a friendly against the Costa Ricans 5-1 in 2011.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN