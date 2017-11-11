Stunning Statistics Reveal Just How Much Manchester United Need Paul Pogba Back in Their Side

Stunning statistics have shown exactly how much Manchester United have missed Paul Pogba during his spell on the sidelines.

The French international has been out with a hamstring injury since September, and he has been forced to watch on unable to help his team as they've fallen eight points adrift of Pep Guardiola's rampant Manchester City side.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the statistics from United's games without the charismatic midfielder are indicative of his real importance to the side.

In the seven games José Mourinho's side have won just four of their seven league matches, averaging 1.9 points a game. With Pogba in the side, they averaged 2.5 points a game.

Back baby 🔥👊🏾 😉Happy to launch Season II of my PP collection with @adidasfootball #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/ujDGMCz9S5 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 25, 2017

The Red Devils scored an average of three goals per-game with Pogba in the side, but have scored nearly half as many, an average of 1.6 per-game.

The influential midfielder should be back in time for Manchester United's next match against Newcastle United on November 18th, and fans of the Premier League giants will be desperate to see the 24-year-old star again.

As well as contributing to attacking phases of the game, the statistics also show Pogba's importance to his side's defence. When Pogba hasn't played, United have given up 17.9% more possession of the ball to their opponents.

With both Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimović due to return for United soon, they will be significantly stronger as they look to catch leaders Man City.