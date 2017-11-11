Tearful Neymar Leaves Press Conference as Brazil Boss Tite Defends His Star Man After Japan Win

It was an emotional time for Neymar on Friday after Brazil's 3-1 win over Japan in Lille, the Daily Mail reported. The PSG superstar broke down in tears during the post match conference after Brazil coach Tite came to his defence amidst reports from French publication L'Equipe claiming the 25-year-old had developed a fractious relationship with PSG boss Unai Emery following his £198m world-record transfer move from Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian forward firmly denied the claims at the press conference in Lille and was backed by Tite, who himself had to quash suggestions that he and Neymar had previously endured a troubled relationship.

The 56-year-old stated: "I keep hearing that Tite has problems with Neymar and I am tired of hearing that... we are tired of it.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

"I know that if he did have problems, then he would have the decency and the good character to talk about them in the dressing room.

"I can talk about Neymar's temperament, his good nature and his big heart."

A tearful Neymar was evidently impacted by Tite's kind words and left the press conference after being patted on the head by the Brazil coach.

However, prior to Tite speaking at the press conference, Neymar stated that he is 'happy' in Paris and dismissed reports that he currently has a sour relationship with Emery or PSG team-mate Edinson Cavani.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Neymar and Cavani were involved in a controversy earlier in September during a match against Lyon where the pair argued over penalty duties. Despite the dispute, Neymar said:





"I'm very well in Paris, I'm happy. I'm motivated to be a player who gives everything on the pitch.

"Anyway, there's something that is bothering me a lot – I don't have a problem with Cavani, I don't have a problem with the coach.

"I want you to stop inventing stories that I have problems with the coach. I came to help, to contribute, I came to help my coach.

"It's something that has been bothering me, I even talked about it with Tite. So I'm asking you to stop."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Neymar's quotes came after stories from Le Parisien were published in Spain last month which suggested he enjoys special privileges at PSG. The Brazilian playmaker allegedly has his own dedicated team of physios who do not treat any other players and has permission to not track back during games.

Other players at the club have been warned not to tackle him hard in training and have to travel with official club luggage while Neymar is free to use his own brands. In the face of these reports Neymar will be keen to do most of his talking on the pitch. It is evident that he and PSG will need to remain united as a team if they are to reach the heights so many expect them to this season.