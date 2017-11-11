West Brom Fans Urge Club to Sack Manager Tony Pulis as He Enjoys Break at Barbados

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is once again at the centre of criticism as he was targeted by frustrated supporters who have urged club chiefs to axe him.

The latest call for action comes from a fans' forum that are demanding his departure from the Hawthorns, as the Baggies return to the Premier League having collected 12 points from their last 20 league games and sit dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Supporters held him responsible after the club's disappointing 1-0 defeat against ten-man Huddersfield, which became the tenth match without a win for the outfit and sparked further criticism.

According to the Daily Mirror, fans were even more unhappy with the Welshman after seeing him enjoying a week off at Barbados.

Pulis, who is due to return next week for training, has let his non-international players have a break too and, while on holiday, missed Thursday's Albion Assembly meeting.

Although such a meeting is usually held to discuss off-field matters, members reportedly had the chance to discuss with chief executive Martin Goodman and director of football administration Richard Garlick the future of West Brom's manager.

Fair play to Garlick and Goodman fronting up at the Albion Assembly tonight. Lots of strong views put forward by fans about the current situation #wba #Pulis — Iain Bate (@iainbate) November 9, 2017

Lack of trust towards him led the majority of the attendees pronouncing themselves in favour of ditching him, with one asking Garlick: "Would you pay to watch that?".





As West Brom face a tough clash with Chelsea after the international break, Pulis will have many battles to fight on many fronts.

WBA manager goes to Barbados in middle of fan meltdown. Have a nice time Mr Pulis and don't worry at all. pic.twitter.com/qTORRYp1SA — Old Wolf (@MolineuxOldWolf) November 7, 2017

With matches against Tottenham and Newcastle planned in the upcoming weeks, the Welshman will also need a new strategy to convince West Brom fans to stop chanting "Tony Pulis, get out of our club”.