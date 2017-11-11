West Ham Boss Moyes Faces Injury Crisis as Chicharito Suffers Hamstring Strain on Mexico Duty

David Moyes' time in charge of West Ham looks set to get off to a terrible start after Javier Hernandez limped out of Mexico's friendly with Belgium with a suspected hamstring strain.

The striked pulled up in the 51st minute of the entertaining 3-3 draw on Friday and was subsequently substituted off the field as his 96th cap for El Tri came to an abrupt end.

With football.london reporting that Hernandez's suspected injury is hamstring related, Moyes now faces a huge headache up front as he plots a way to win his opening game as West Ham manager.



West Ham striker Javier Hernandez was taken off during Mexico’s game with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/gOmH0IOqYx — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) November 11, 2017

Moyes takes his Hammers side to Vicarage Road to face high-flying Watford on 19th November and will almost certainly be without his team's top goalscorer for the visit to Hertfordshire.

The Scot is already unable to call upon Michail Antonio, Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and James Collins as injuries begin to mount up at the London stadium and Hernandez's latest setback will only add to the club's injury nightmare.

Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho remain as Moyes' other options to play in the striker's role in his starting lineup, but the duo's questionable fitness due to their own injury troubles could make the next week squeaky bum time for the ex-Everton and Manchester United boss.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Hernandez, also known as Chicharito, has bagged four of West Ham's 11 goals in the Premier League so far this season and his absence will be keenly felt among the Irons' fanbase.

The £16m summer acquisition from Bayer Leverkusen has already become a fan favourite on the terraces, and his withdrawal from the action in West Ham's late 1-0 victory over Swansea in September prompted boos for then-manager Slaven Bilic.

Mexico's head coach Jan Carlos Osorio declined to provide an update on Chicharito's injury in the immediate aftermath of his side's draw with Belgium, and West Ham now face an anxious wait over their star asset.

