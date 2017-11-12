Arsenal Star Olivier Giroud Insists His Gunners 'Story' Is Not Over Despite Transfer Rumours

Over the seasons Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud has done well to bat away claims linking him with a move away from the club. However, this summer Giroud's resolve was most tested when Everton came seeking his services.

Ronald Koeman - the Everton manager at the time- looked towards the Frenchmen to fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku, though Giroud chose to stay in London to fight for his place at Arsenal.

Only he knows if his decision to stay has served him well, but he has insisted that he is satisfied about his decision to stay.

‘For the moment I am not questioning myself about my future. I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want to", said the Frenchman, via the Daily Mail.

Giroud has scored 70 goals in 118 Premier League starts since joining Arsenal in 2012, possessing one of the best strikes-per-minute ratio of any player, though he has failed to register a single start in a Premier League game this campaign.





His peripheral role could once again reignite speculation of a transfer when the winter market opens in January.

The Frenchman has been resigned to the bench, where his compatriot Alexandre Lacazette leads the line, whereas Giroud clocks his minutes via the Europa League and Carabao Cup competitions.

However, the striker hierarchy at Arsenal is a little different in the French national team. Despite playing second fiddle to Lacazette at club level, Giroud retains the faith of France manager Didier Deschamps, who prefers him ahead of Lacazette.

The Gunners striker started for France in Friday night's 2-0 friendly win over Wales and scored his 29th goal in 69 caps for his country.

Speaking after France's win, Giroud steeled his stance, proclaiming no desire to quit Arsenal in January.

“No, for the moment I am not questioning myself about my future," he said.

“I am thinking that the story between the club and myself is not over and not finished", via Football.London.

France will head to Cologne for Tuesday's exhibition match against world champions, Germany. If Giroud is to feature in that game he'll only need just one more international goal to move level with former Marseille, Milan and Bayern Munich ace Jean-Pierre Papin.