Chelsea Fans React Angrily to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Excellent England Debut

Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek showcased his talents in a classy England debut against Germany on Friday night - but Chelsea fans were left wanting.

With the 21-year-old shipped out to Crystal Palace on loan this season, fans were angered that Conte hadn't held onto the talent for this season.

With the midfielder tipped for the top by Chelsea fans for sometime - this debut only cemented expectation that Loftus-Cheek can do it on the international stage.

England debut ✅

Man of the match ✅



Well played, @rubey_lcheek 👏 pic.twitter.com/csmDgmSbr4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 10, 2017

Chelsea were quick to congratulate the loanee on his solid performance, but people began to question why he can't be given the chance with Chelsea.

With Chelsea already armed with Kante and Fabregas, the arrivals of Bakayoko and Drinkwater in the summer would have limited Loftus-Cheek's path into the first team.

Another Chelsea loanee that impressed against Germany was Tammy Abraham. Now at Swansea for the season, the Blues starlet has scored four premier league goals off the back of a brilliant campaign with Bristol City on loan. Here's how fans reacted to the tweet: