Chelsea Fans React Angrily to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Excellent England Debut

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek showcased his talents in a classy England debut against Germany on Friday night - but Chelsea fans were left wanting. 

With the 21-year-old shipped out to Crystal Palace on loan this season, fans were angered that Conte hadn't held onto the talent for this season. 

With the midfielder tipped for the top by Chelsea fans for sometime - this debut only cemented expectation that Loftus-Cheek can do it on the international stage. 

Chelsea were quick to congratulate the loanee on his solid performance, but people began to question why he can't be given the chance with Chelsea. 

With Chelsea already armed with Kante and Fabregas, the arrivals of Bakayoko and Drinkwater in the summer would have limited Loftus-Cheek's path into the first team. 

Another Chelsea loanee that impressed against Germany was Tammy Abraham. Now at Swansea for the season, the Blues starlet has scored four premier league goals off the back of a brilliant campaign with Bristol City on loan. Here's how fans reacted to the tweet: 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters