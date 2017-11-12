Ex-Everton Star Believes Harry Winks Should Be the First Name in the England Starting XI

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has been giving great performances this season for the Lilywhites under Mauricio Pochettino. 

His great form has earned him a call up for the England national team and saw him make his debut with the Three Lions last month against Lithuania. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Former Everton Defender Leon Osman took to BBC Radio 5 Live to express his admiration of the Spurs graduate, saying Winks should be the first name on the England team sheet. 

He furthered his appraisal of the 21-year-old by comparing him to the likes of legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Osman believes Winks is the right player to bring balance into the England defence and midfield, something that the current side has been lacking with slow games during international break. 

“For me Harry Winks is the first name on that team-sheet at the moment,” he said. “He’s the guy who Italy had in Pirlo, I’m not saying he’s at that level yet, but he links everything up. He’s the guy who links the back and the front up.”

The young Englishman has impressed Pochettino after stepping up to Spurs' first team as Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama were sidelined from injury. 

Winks and Harry Kane were scheduled to play in this international break, however the youngster has been pulled out of the squad due to an ankle injury. 

