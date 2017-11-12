Here Is How Premier League Players Who Were Not Called Up for International Duty Enjoyed Their Break

Club managers are never happy with international breaks since they too often prove damaging for players, who tend to be more exposed to picking up unpleasant injuries.

Such has happened, for example, to Real Madrid forward Isco, who was forced to drop out of Spain's friendly against Costa Rica with a problem at his leg, but also to Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard.

On the other hand, however, these long breaks from league football can also be crucial in helping already sidelined players recover and find fitness by the time the league re-starts.

During this month's two-week-long stop, several Premier League stars have been called up for their national duties, yet many others were put aside.

Some of them have happily welcomed their days off by flying to exotic destinations and spending quality moments with their families, while others have decided to employ their free time in more debatable ways.

Here is what some of your Premier League heroes have been doing during the international break...

Mohamed Salah

☕️☕️ A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah22) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Liverpool's talismanic goalscorer and latest signing Mohamed Salah did not waste any time and spent a few days travelling.

He reportedly returned to his motherland after becoming the country's hero and the player responsible for the team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Judging on what he's been posting on Instagram, he's been enjoying some coffees in beautiful locations and even found the time to rejoin with former Roma teammate Antonio Rudiger.

always happy when i see you my friend😊 A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah22) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The former Arsenal and current Liverpool defender was excluded by Gary Southgate's squad, but made up for disappointment by visiting his popstar girlfriend Perrie Edwards, who was on tour in Belfast.

🖤 A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:41am PST

The VIP couple spent a few days together, after which Oxlade-Chamberlain flew to New York where he posted some fashionable pictures at Central Park and Brooklyn.





Manchester United's centre-back did not look particularly frustrated at Southgate's choice not to call him up as he took the chance to plan a romantic trip with wife Sam Cooke.





The pair looked chilled and happy in Oman, where they went exploring the beauties of the area, sunbathing and rested ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game against Newcastle.

Enjoying the weekend in the ☀ before being back to train hard and get ready for Newcastle. #MUFC #GGMU #sun #weekend A post shared by Chris Smalling (@smalling) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:56am PST

David Luiz







After just another disappointing failure to be called up by Brazil, David Luiz was the target of rumours that would have him the protagonist of a row with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.





Reports suggested that his final departure from Stamford Bridge is more imminent than ever, with many linking him to a return to former club Paris-St-Germain.





Whether he intended to support this hypothesis or he just wanted to escape for a few days from cold and windy English weather, the Brazilian gave papers something more to talk about by posting an Instagram story taking place in a famous Parisian restaurant. A subtle message or just a provocation?





Image by Adele Berti













































































Theo Walcott





Arsenal's striker is struggling to find his position in Arsene Wenger's team this year, but has been told to be confident that he will soon regain importance both at the North London club and with England.

Brotherly Love ❤️ A post shared by Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:48am PST

Despite being ruled out of the national team's squad, Walcott found a way to employ his time off as he spent the weekend with his family in the countryside.

He posted on Instagram a picture of his two boys staring at a window, while shared in his stories videos of the whole family's weekend trip.

Juan Mata

The horse whisperer. 🐎 A post shared by Juan Mata (@juanmatagarcia) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Manchester United could count a large variety of players who were called up for national duty this weekend, among which Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Matteo Darmian, Sergio Romero and Marcus Rashford.





However, midfielder Juan Mata this time wasn't part of them, as his Spanish teammates were good enough without him in their 5-0 win against Costa Rica.

Left-out Mata then took the chance to spend some time in the countryside too, but in this occasion, he did not pose with kids or family but rather with a horse to which, he claims, he could whisper.

Harry Winks

Harry winks meant to be “injured” instead he’s getting pissed at pryzm in Watford @TheSun pic.twitter.com/ItpUbp0zyo — Nikhil Shah (@nickolodeon16) November 12, 2017

The last yet most interesting case of Premier League players who did not participate in their country's international matches regards Tottenham's Harry Winks.







The young English midfielder was, until a week ago, in very good form, until he was forced to pull out of the national squad after picking up a knock.





The poor lad was so sad to have been left out and that he wouldn't have been able to contribute to his country's international heroics that he looked for ways to drown his sorrows... by going partying in a club in Watford.





Needless to say, several fans expressed their support and joyed when they saw him fit and well smiling with fans...