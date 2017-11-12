Here Is How Premier League Players Who Were Not Called Up for International Duty Enjoyed Their Break

Club managers are never happy with international breaks since they too often prove damaging for players, who tend to be more exposed to picking up unpleasant injuries.
Such has happened, for example, to Real Madrid forward Isco, who was forced to drop out of Spain's friendly against Costa Rica with a problem at his leg, but also to Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard.
On the other hand, however, these long breaks from league football can also be crucial in helping already sidelined players recover and find fitness by the time the league re-starts.
During this month's two-week-long stop, several Premier League stars have been called up for their national duties, yet many others were put aside.
Some of them have happily welcomed their days off by flying to exotic destinations and spending quality moments with their families, while others have decided to employ their free time in more debatable ways.
Here is what some of your Premier League heroes have been doing during the international break...
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's talismanic goalscorer and latest signing Mohamed Salah did not waste any time and spent a few days travelling.
He reportedly returned to his motherland after becoming the country's hero and the player responsible for the team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Judging on what he's been posting on Instagram, he's been enjoying some coffees in beautiful locations and even found the time to rejoin with former Roma teammate Antonio Rudiger.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
The former Arsenal and current Liverpool defender was excluded by Gary Southgate's squad, but made up for disappointment by visiting his popstar girlfriend Perrie Edwards, who was on tour in Belfast.
The VIP couple spent a few days together, after which Oxlade-Chamberlain flew to New York where he posted some fashionable pictures at Central Park and Brooklyn.
Chris Smalling
Theo Walcott
Despite being ruled out of the national team's squad, Walcott found a way to employ his time off as he spent the weekend with his family in the countryside.
He posted on Instagram a picture of his two boys staring at a window, while shared in his stories videos of the whole family's weekend trip.
Juan Mata
Manchester United could count a large variety of players who were called up for national duty this weekend, among which Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Matteo Darmian, Sergio Romero and Marcus Rashford.
However, midfielder Juan Mata this time wasn't part of them, as his Spanish teammates were good enough without him in their 5-0 win against Costa Rica.
Left-out Mata then took the chance to spend some time in the countryside too, but in this occasion, he did not pose with kids or family but rather with a horse to which, he claims, he could whisper.
Harry Winks
Harry winks meant to be “injured” instead he’s getting pissed at pryzm in Watford @TheSun pic.twitter.com/ItpUbp0zyo— Nikhil Shah (@nickolodeon16) November 12, 2017