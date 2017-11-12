Manchester United Target Antoine Griezmann the Subject of a €100m Bid From Barcelona Next Summer

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is being lined up by fellow Spanish side Barcelona as the Catalan giants look to make a substantial bid next summer.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, reported by CalcioMercato, Barcelona are planning a €100m bid for the Frenchman, which would activate his release clause in his contract.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Barcelona are looking to bolster their attack and with Ousmane Dembele still recovering from a long-term injury which will see him most likely return in the new year, reinforcements are being eyed up.

Despite Griezmann not having the best of starts to the new season, only netting twice, he is still attracting interest from the elite sides.

Don Balon report that the 26-year-old will be offered €20m-a-year until 2023 which will see him through into his 30s.

Antoine Griezmann's first touch is pure 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zskYELAm6y — 90min (@90min_Football) November 10, 2017

They face competition from Manchester United who were reportedly on the verge of signing Antoine Griezmann, but after the Spanish side were unable to sign Alexandre Lacazette, who then joined Arsenal, they were unwilling to let the attacker leave the club and as a result, Griezmann pledged his future to the club.





But Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo isn't worried about the transfer rumours circulating the forward. Speaking to Marca he said:





"We have put in a lot of effort to keep him and to keep all the players. The problem Griezmann has had is that a series of news stories about other important European clubs wanting him has not benefitted him.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"Griezmann is and will be an Atletico player. He is an important player and at an important club and he wants to win titles with Atletico."





Atletico face Real in the Madrid derby on Saturday evening with both sides on 23 points, only goal difference separating the pair.