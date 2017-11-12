Michail Antonio Says 'Intense' David Moyes Has Already Made a Difference at West Ham

West Ham winger Michail Antonio has revealed that new manager David Moyes has already made a difference.

The Scotsman was confirmed as Slaven Bilic's replacement last week, an appointment that has been met with widespread doubt.

But Antonio has insisted that he and his teammates have been impressed with Moyes' impact in the first few days of his tenure.

"It's intense and different...but I see positive things."@Michailantonio tells us how things have changed since David Moyes arrival... pic.twitter.com/48vzNDHaTq — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 11, 2017

“Things are looking good to be honest, he has come in and seems quite intense," the 27-year-old told BT Sport. "Everything’s quite different, he’s out there, standing with the boys during training – he takes training himself.

“He is very involved and I see positive things, I feel like things are gonna go well under him.”

Antonio is yet to train under Moyes due to a rib injury, which kept him out of West Ham's last game against Liverpool.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The 4-1 home defeat against Jurgen Klopp's side resulted in Bilic's dismissal, and Antonio himself has faced criticism for his performances this season.

He was chastised for his inability to keep the ball in the corner when West Ham squandered a two-goal lead against Crystal Palace.

"All we had to do was keep the ball and we made the wrong decision," said Bilic after that disappointing result. "Especially since it was Michail, who can keep the ball in the corner forever with his quality and strength.

"But unfortunately we opted for the wrong decision. That gave them another opportunity and they took it."

Antonio signed a new deal with the Hammers earlier this year to keep him at the club until 2021.