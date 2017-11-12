Michail Antonio Says 'Intense' David Moyes Has Already Made a Difference at West Ham

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

West Ham winger Michail Antonio has revealed that new manager David Moyes has already made a difference.

The Scotsman was confirmed as Slaven Bilic's replacement last week, an appointment that has been met with widespread doubt.

But Antonio has insisted that he and his teammates have been impressed with Moyes' impact in the first few days of his tenure.

“Things are looking good to be honest, he has come in and seems quite intense," the 27-year-old told BT Sport. "Everything’s quite different, he’s out there, standing with the boys during training – he takes training himself.

“He is very involved and I see positive things, I feel like things are gonna go well under him.”

Antonio is yet to train under Moyes due to a rib injury, which kept him out of West Ham's last game against Liverpool.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The 4-1 home defeat against Jurgen Klopp's side resulted in Bilic's dismissal, and Antonio himself has faced criticism for his performances this season.

He was chastised for his inability to keep the ball in the corner when West Ham squandered a two-goal lead against Crystal Palace.

"All we had to do was keep the ball and we made the wrong decision," said Bilic after that disappointing result. "Especially since it was Michail, who can keep the ball in the corner forever with his quality and strength.

"But unfortunately we opted for the wrong decision. That gave them another opportunity and they took it."

Antonio signed a new deal with the Hammers earlier this year to keep him at the club until 2021.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters