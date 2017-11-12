Red Hot Man City Star in Line for Bumper New Deal at the Etihad as a Reward for Incredible Start

Manchester City are planning to hand winger Raheem Sterling a bumper new deal after his flying start to the new season.

The 22-year-old has made a tremendous impact for the club under Pep Guardiola so far having scored seven times in the Premier League already. That's despite not actually being a guaranteed starter, and he can lay claim to an incredible goals-per-minute ratio of one every 83 minutes.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Englishman, who is now in his third season with City following his £44m move from Liverpool in 2015, has apparently been told by club officials to expect talks to commence over an improved deal in the New Year, as reported by the Mirror.

It is understood that Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano will try to wrap up new deals for star midfield duo David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne first before turning their attention towards Sterling.

It is an admirable turnaround for the former Queens Park Rangers youth prospect, who was blocked from being sold by Guardiola in the summer - he was widely reported to have been used as potential makeweight in a deal to bring Alexis Sanchez to the Etihad.

Sterling will be hoping to keep his amazing form going for club once the international break is over to earn a lucrative £200k-a-week contract - teammate Gabriel Jesus is also being lined up for an improved deal worth £100k-a-week.

