AC Milan Forward Fabio Borini Reveals Celebration Origins & Why He Supports Dortmund

AC Milan attacker Fabio Borini has opened up about a number of different aspects of his life during a fans Q&A session on the club's website.

The 26-year-old - who is currently on loan at Rossoneri from Championship side Sunderland - covered topics such as: which teammate has impressed him most, his favourite team growing up and offered an explanation for his unique celebration.

In an slightly awkward interview the former Chelsea academy graduate was asked which player had stuck in his mind from across his career as someone who possessed real quality. I know what you are thinking, but no, it was not Jack Rodwell.

"Loads of players impress me", Borini told the club's official website, via Dugout.

"I think Suso, because I have played with him in the past at Liverpool. We were coming up from the second team and it impressed me how he developed his football and his skills, and he improved a lot as well, mentally, so it's a good relationship."

However, the fun rollercoaster of an interview did not stop there. The striker, who has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Milan so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net, was then probed about his boyhood club, to which he gave an answer with a rather bizarre reasoning.

"Probably because of the colour, I was attracted to Borussia Dortmund because yellow is my favourite colour," the Italy international said.

"Playing football it changed, but I still follow Borussia Dortmund."





Borini was then really put under the spotlight, with the interviewer choosing arguably the toughest question of the eight-minute conversation: "Will you try to score against Napoli?"

"Of course I will try", the ex-Liverpool man responded rather bemusedly as if he had never thought of that before.

"I try every game. Obviously by playing the role I am playing now it's not as easy. Playing striker is a lot easier, but I need to put the team first and I will try to score, obviously."





To be honest, I was expecting a firm no.

However, as the chat trickled along the attacker - who has been utilised in a wider role than he would prefer for the most part since arriving at San Siro - finally gave us the explanation surrounding we've all been waiting for regarding his rather bespoke celebration.

"It was born when I was at Chelsea because I was in the first-team but then they put me out because I didn't sign a contract," the Italian added.

"To show them I was never going to give up I started the celebration of the warrior or pirate. He's got the knife between his teeth and he will always fight no matter what you put in front of him."

The 26-year-old will be hoping he can finally showcase that very celebration for the first time in the red and black of AC Milan following the international break, when his side travel to league leaders Napoli, for arguably their toughest test of the season so far.