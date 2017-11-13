Anthony Modeste Open to Bundesliga Return But Rules Out Playing Second Fiddle at Bayern

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Former FC Köln striker Anthony Modeste is refusing to rule out a return to the German top flight just five months after leaving the Bundesliga to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian for £31m.

The 29-year-old, who has also had spells with TSG Hoffenheim and Blackburn Rovers, has scored seven goals in eight games since moving to China, continuing his fine goalscoring form from last season.

However, while the in-form forward is open to a return to Germany, he has quashed any ideas of a move to Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich.

"I'm not someone who sits on the bench behind [Robert] Lewandowski," Modeste told Express, ruling himself out of a move to Jupp Heynckes side. "You can train as well as you want, you are always his replacement.


"I am 29 years old and have no time to lose. Although I would be German champion with Bayern, I would not like it.

"A footballer always wants to play. Even now, when I am in Cologne for two months in the Chinese seasonal break, I would, of course, like to go to the Geissbockheim [Köln's training ground] and work with the boys and play football."

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-COLOGNE-BERLIN

Modeste, who scored 25 Bundesliga goals last season, has been sorely missed at the RheinEnergieStadion this season. 

Despite forking out £15m on Jhon Córdoba over the summer to replace Modeste, the Colombian has failed to adapt to like at Köln and the Billy Goats find themselves in a relegation battle this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters