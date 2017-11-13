Anthony Modeste Open to Bundesliga Return But Rules Out Playing Second Fiddle at Bayern

Former FC Köln striker Anthony Modeste is refusing to rule out a return to the German top flight just five months after leaving the Bundesliga to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian for £31m.

The 29-year-old, who has also had spells with TSG Hoffenheim and Blackburn Rovers, has scored seven goals in eight games since moving to China, continuing his fine goalscoring form from last season.

However, while the in-form forward is open to a return to Germany, he has quashed any ideas of a move to Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich.

"Many kids can't afford to go to games, that's why I'd like to invite them."



Former FC Köln striker Anthony Modeste donates 450 tickets to Germany's friendly against France in Cologne to children 👏 #GERFRA pic.twitter.com/bETUuplMSX — Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) November 12, 2017

"I'm not someone who sits on the bench behind [Robert] Lewandowski," Modeste told Express, ruling himself out of a move to Jupp Heynckes side. "You can train as well as you want, you are always his replacement.





"I am 29 years old and have no time to lose. Although I would be German champion with Bayern, I would not like it.

"A footballer always wants to play. Even now, when I am in Cologne for two months in the Chinese seasonal break, I would, of course, like to go to the Geissbockheim [Köln's training ground] and work with the boys and play football."

Modeste, who scored 25 Bundesliga goals last season, has been sorely missed at the RheinEnergieStadion this season.

Despite forking out £15m on Jhon Córdoba over the summer to replace Modeste, the Colombian has failed to adapt to like at Köln and the Billy Goats find themselves in a relegation battle this season.