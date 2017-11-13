Argentine Legend Gabriel Batistuta Annoyed that Messi Broke His National Goal Scoring Record

Gabriel Batistuta is an Argentine legend, who scored 54 goals in 77 appearances for the Pumas during an international career that spanned 11 years, although it does not take away his annoyance that Lionel Messi recently beat his proud national goal scoring record.

Nevertheless, he takes comfort that he was beaten by a talent out of this world and can see the Barcelona forward continuing his own terrific goal scoring form for his country, which will double his own total and unlikely to be ever exceeded.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Reported by Telefe, via the Daily Mail, Batistuta or Battigoal as he was affectionately called by his own supporters had a very distinguished professional career for both club and country. A prolific striker, who was recognised for his powerful running and his strength in the air he scored goals for whomever he played for.

Speaking about Messi's achievement in becoming Argentina's all time leading scorer Batistuta told Telefe: "Did it annoy me that Messi took the record? A little, yes,

"It was a title that I held. It's not just any old thing. You go around the world and people say, "he's the top scorer for the Argentina national team.

"I think I got to 54 or something like that. Lionel has more and will get almost double what I did.

But the advantage I have is that I'm second to an extraterrestrial."

Sergio Agüero is now the joint-third top goalscorer in Argentina's history behind only Lionel Messi and Gabriel Batistuta. pic.twitter.com/8s2xlZRsKl — City Watch (@City_Watch) November 11, 2017

Batistuta will also be relieved that he has a cushion of 19 goals on Manchester City's prolific striker Sergio Aguero, who scored a late winner in Saturday's friendly with Russia in Moscow which took him to 35 Argentine goals, ahead of Diego Maradona and level with Hernan Crespo, but still way behind the country's two leading strikers.

He might have lost his record, but Batistuta does have one thing on Messi - international accolades. He won the Copa America twice and the FIFA Confederations Cup, while Messi has never won a major international honour. Even though the Barcelona star came tantalisingly close to winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, but lost in the final to Germany 1-0.