Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere Wants to Stay at Arsenal & Become a Gunners Legend

England midfielder Jack Wilshere has spoken about his future and has stated that he wants to stay at Arsenal and become a Gunners legend in the coming years.

Speaking to the Islington Gazette at the premier of "89", a documentary about the famous Arsenal side that won the title at Anfield in 1989, Wilshere put to bed any rumors about leaving the club.

Apparently Jack Wilshere was the only current Arsenal player at the screening of the 89 movie screening

If so that says a lot about our current crop of players imo

Say what you like about Jack but you can't question his love for Arsenal — MUTCHARSENAL (@MUTCHARSENAL) November 8, 2017

“I feel proud to be an Arsenal player – the 1989 side are legends and hopefully one day I can be an Arsenal legend too.”

Wilshere claimed that he wants to win the title with Arsenal and cement his name in the record books with the North London side.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“As an Arsenal man I want to win the league and emulate them. I want to make history myself at the club. It’s a pleasure to see these heroes.”





Whispers of a move away from the club have been well and truly put to bed following these comments from the Englishman. With only seven months left on his contract, Wilshere will be hoping to sign a new contract soon if he is to fulfill his dream.





Speaking earlier this season, Arsene Wenger said that he wanted to clear up the midfielder's future before January, as reported by The Guardian.

“I said many times that [Wilshere’s contract] would be decided in December.”

Jack Wilshere must be a starter. We can't continue to waste his form. #AFC — Emmanuel Kabu Oplerm (@OplermK) October 19, 2017

The Arsenal midfielder has been plagued with injuries for the majority of his career. However, this season Wilshere has been on fine form for the Gunners, with outstanding performances in the Europa League.





Wenger has not fully introduced the midfielder into his Premier League side as yet, but he may have to do so if the form of the Englishman continues which could prompt Wenger to offer a new contract sooner rather than later.