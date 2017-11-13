Borussia Dortmund Chasing Emre Can Leaves Summer Signing in Limbo Over First Team Stance

With news breaking on Monday that Borussia Dortmund were joining Juventus and Manchester City in the race to sign Emre Can next summer, serious questions over Mahmoud Dahoud's stance at the club have been raised.

The 21-year-old swapped Mönchengladbach for Dortmund for £10m transfer during the summer transfer window and despite impressing fans in the early stages of his career at the Westfallenstadion, Dahoud has completed 90 minutes of football on just two occasions in the Bundesliga.

If you find Dahoud anywhere tell him I miss him. — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) November 4, 2017

The prospect of bringing Can back to Germany is certainly a tempting one for Borussia Dortmund. However, the Confederations Cup winner will surely push Dahoud, who is very similar to Can in what he brings to the pitch, out of Peter Bosz's side for good.

The Syrian-born midfielder has been with the German U21 squad during the international break, despite not making a Bundesliga appearance since September.

In a midfield that is littered with creativity, Dahoud helps bring a different dimension to Borussia Dortmund's play and that is something which has been sorely missed in recent weeks.

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

Although a partnership of Mario Götze and Shinji Kagawa offers you a lot of technical ability, even smaller Bundesliga teams can easily exploit the lack of mobility in the centre - something that was seen against Hannover 96 and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Die Schwarzgelben have failed to claim three points in the Bundesliga without Dahoud on the pitch this season. Currently, on a run of four straight games without a victory, even the most optimistic of Dortmund fans are struggling to say that their team is in a title race this season.

Dahoud could return to action when Dortmund travel to face VfB Stuttgart on Friday, the hosts yet to be beaten at the Mercedes-Benz Arena this season.