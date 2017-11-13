Burnley Star Jack Cork Insists He Deserved England Call-Up Following Germany Debut

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has stated he believed he was deserved of his England call-up last week and that it was a dream come true for him to feature for his country at Wembley Stadium.

The 28-year-old secured his first cap for the Three Lions during their goalless draw with Germany on Friday evening in London, becoming the 27th player to represent the home nation whilst playing their football at Turf Moor.

The former 2012 Great British Olympian replaced West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore with five minutes to go and completed the full set of representing his country in all age groups by doing so - having already made appearances earlier in his career from the Under-16s right through to the Under-21s.

Cork abandoned plans for a family holiday to Dubai on receiving the call from England boss Gareth Southgate, however his wife and children still went to enjoy the sun, and admitted he believed the Three Lions' next game against Brazil on Tuesday evening would be where he made his debut.

"I was about to go on holiday with the missus and the kids when the gaffer called me in the morning and said ‘do you want to come?", the Chelsea academy graduate told the Burnley Express.

"They’ve gone and took my mum over to help with the kids.

"I told them to go because I didn’t think I’d feature against Germany, I thought there’d be more chance on Tuesday and I’d maybe get on then.

"I’ve had other family at Wembley and they’ll be alright, there’ll be pictures and stuff.

"I’m sure my Mum will have been buzzing, having a couple of drinks because she’d have been nervous! They’ll be happy."

Six years removed from his final youth cap, Cork admitted it had been tough in order to get back into the international picture, but believes his call-up was well deserved, due to the efforts he has had to make to claim his first senior appearance.

"It’s amazing. I feel like I’ve done it the hard way, I’ve done my graft and played all the games from League 1, to Championship – put myself out there.", the former Southampton and Swansea City played added.

“I feel like I’ve played enough games to have merited a chance and I’m just really happy the manager has trusted me to get in there.

"It was amazing, one of the highlights of my career. Just to come out at Wembley, against Germany, in a big game like that and get on the pitch is a dream."