Eden Hazard Reveals Which of His Chelsea Teammates Are Destined for Management

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard does not believe he will go into management after he hangs his boots up, but he does believe that a few of his teammates will be coaches in the future.

Speaking on Sky Sports Soccer Am, Hazard insisted that he is not the type to go into a coaching role after retirement. When then asked whether he would consider managing, the Belgian replied: "I do not think so. Maybe for kids, but not at a professional club. It is too many things."

#Chelsea Chelsea's Eden Hazard not keen on management after retiring but tips Cesar Azpilicueta for coaching role https://t.co/7BxmrKDF0R https://t.co/iTlV4RnqY3 pic.twitter.com/RmSNgh5zBj — Chelsea News (@MyChelseaNews) November 12, 2017

Hazard isn't looking to pursue a career in management as he believes that attackers have been proven to not be successful managers, apart from Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

"I think managers are more for defensive players because when you see all midfield, the striker and the winger are not good managers. Apart from Zinedine Zidane, just him!"

Great achievement Zinedine Zidane becomes the first Man to win both THE BEST player and THE BEST coach awards.



Absolute Legend pic.twitter.com/vW2znfPROs — Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) October 24, 2017

Despite the Belgian's disinterest in management, he stated that a few of his Chelsea teammates would more than likely be managers in the future, most notably Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta and Englishman Gary Cahill.

"Cesar Azpilicueta, because he is talking a lot about football. Maybe also Gary Cahill. I think they can both be good."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Spaniard has been outstanding this season in both defence and attack. Since joining the club, under the guidance of Rafael Benitez, Azpilicueta has gone from strength to strength.

Under Antonio Conte, the Spanish international seems to be playing his best football, and with a coach career on the cards it seems there is no better man to learn from then his current boss.

As for his club, Chelsea sit fourth in the league and will be push forward after a convincing win against Manchester United last time out.