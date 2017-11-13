England Manager Gareth Southgate to Make Changes for the Visit of South American Giants Brazil

England manager Gareth Southgate will 'shuffle his pack; with a number of expected changes for Tuesday night's friendly encounter with samba kings Brazil at Wembley.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Southgate confirmed: "We've already made lots of changes to the team, so we want to keep some stability but we will make some changes."

Even with his depleted squad there still remains some versatility with team selection. After an impressive debut by Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek against current World Champions Germany, it will be interesting to see if the young midfielder will retain his place in the Three Lions' starting XI.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

However, there is concern about Loftus-Cheek, particularly with his record of suffering from niggling injuries, but if given the all clear by England's medical team and the player himself he could well start.





Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was another who had an outstanding full debut for his country on Friday evening, but is expected that Joe Hart will resume his familiar starting Number 1 position.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In defence, Manchester City's Kyle Walker could replace Spurs' Kieran Trippier at right wing-back. With Phil Jones return to Manchester United due to his thigh injury, the England manager will be hoping that Gary Cahill proves his fitness for selection.





If he remains sidelined, both Michael Keane and Joe Gomez will be eager to prove themselves against one of the best sides in world football, they have already shown they can cope with the demands of international football.

Further forward, Marcus Rashford could be set to start alongside Jamie Vardy which could provide an exciting dimension to England's attack.

This match could prove Southgate's toughest challenge in his fledgling international management career against a resurgent Brazilian side that is playing once again with their traditional swagger and a high level of confidence.