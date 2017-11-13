Former Chelsea Midfielder Returns to Chelsea's Training Ground Ahead of Loan Switch to Serie A

Jiangsu Suning midfielder Ramires is on the brink of having a January move to Inter finalised, with the Brazilian currently undergoing rehabilitation at Chelsea's training ground.

The Brazilian should make his way to Milan next month and train with the squad a few weeks before he is eligible to play for the Nerazzurri, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).

In January 2016, Ramires ended a six-year spell in west London to join the expanding Chinese Super League in a deal worth £25m. Just two years after leaving Chelsea, the 30-year-old is now back in Europe ahead of his loan spell at San Siro.

Ramires is at Cobham today pic.twitter.com/qrIGIoi2jk — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) November 11, 2017

The midfielder started his career at Brazilian side Joinville Esporte Clube, before a loan spell at Cruzeiro convinced the Raposa of signing Ramires in a deal worth £180k.

He then moved to Europe in 2009 to join Portuguese giants S.L. Benfica for just £6.75m and after just 12 months at the Estádio da Luz, Ramires swapped Lisbon for London in a £20m move to Chelsea.

The Brazilian international made over 260 appearances during his Blues career, winning the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his six years at Stamford Bridge.

Ramires scored seven times in the 2017 season, as his side Jiangsu Suning finished a disappointing 12th in the Chinese Super League.