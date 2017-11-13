Gunners Legend Claims Tottenham Are a Better Team Than Arsenal Ahead of North London Derby

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour claims Tottenham are better than Arsenal ahead of the North London Derby at the weekend, according to Ask Fans.

Parlour played 466 times for the Gunners, winning the Premier League three times along four FA Cups and a League Cup between 1992 and 2004.

His Arsenal teams only finished below Spurs twice but the Gunners have been forced to settle for FA Cup victories whilst watching Spurs challenge for the title twice in a row, also ending a 22-year-old streak of finishing below Arsene Wenger's side last season.

But ahead of the the derby on Saturday lunchtime, victory for Spurs would take them seven points clear of the Gunners and Parlour believes his former club have fallen behind their North London rivals.

He said: "Tottenham came above Arsenal last season so they are better - simple. It does hurt as it's been a long time since that happened. It had to turn around sooner or later, that's law of averages from Spurs point of view."

He went on to add: "They have got a really good squad, an excellent manager in Pochettino and they are great to watch. The Champions League has been going great for them too with great results against Dortmund and Real Madrid."







