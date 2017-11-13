Report: Inter Ready to Swoop for Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen

Internazionale are considering signing Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen in January on a short team loan deal, according to reports.

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

The Belgian joined Barca in 2014, but near-constant injuries mean he's played just 22 times for the club in three years, while he spent last season on loan at Roma, where he only managed 12 appearances in all competitions.

Despite boasting the third-meanest defence in Serie A this season, Luciano Spalletti is reportedly on the hunt for reinforcements at the back with Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala also an option.

However, Inter look to be seeking a more experienced defender in the form of 31-year-old Vermaelen, according to Tuttosport (via Football España).

The Belgian centre back, who has also been linked with several Premier League sides, has played for Ajax and Arsenal, and will likely be looking for first team football ahead of next summer's World Cup. 

The 31-year-old is one of three Barcelona players who have been made free to leave the club, along with Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan, as new boss Ernesto Valverde looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

