Italy Miss Out on World Cup Place After Lifeless Draw With Sweden in Playoff Second Leg

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Italy have failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after the Azzurri could only draw with Sweden at San Siro on Monday night. 

The last time the four-time winners failed to make the tournament finals was 1958 - when the tournament was held in...Sweden. 

Italian manager Gian Piero Ventura was forced into finally playing Jorginho from the start thanks to Marco Veratti's suspension, and the Napoli man was one of the only bright spots on the night for an Italy side which has consistently struggled for creativity in a tough qualifying campaign. 


Ventura is likely to be relieved of his duties in the coming days - if not the coming hours - after a series of bizarre selection decisions which saw Lorenzo Insigne, the top provider of key passes in Europe's top five leagues this season, left on the bench not just at the start of the game but for the full 90 minutes. 


Sweden's progression to the summer's tournament in Russia, which is likely to spark a series of insufferable rumours about Zlatan Ibrahimovic reversing his international retirement, leaves just three places up for grabs. 

Honduras and Australia will play off in Sydney on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their tie, while two-legged clashes between Ireland and Denmark and Peru and New Zealand lie identically poised after their respective first legs. 


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters