Italy needs to win on Monday afternoon when it hosts Sweden in San Siro for a spot in next summer's World Cup. Sweden won the first leg of the matchup with a 1–0 victory on Friday.

Italy has reached every World Cup since 1962. The team will be without Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

Sweden's lone goal in the first leg came from Jakob Johansson in the second half of the game. The goal gives Sweden a slight advantage entering the second leg, as a one-goal win for Italy would still send Sweden to the World Cup—as long as the Swedes are able to score one goal of their own. A 1–0 win for Italy would send the game to extra time.

Check out below for more information on how to watch the game:

How to watch

Game time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.