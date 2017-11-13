Leicester City's Ahmed Musa Reveals Reason Why He Turned Down Hull City Move

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa has revealed why he turned down a season-long loan deal from Championship side Hull City in the summer.

The Tigers were relegated from the Premier League last campaign despite a late surge under former manager Marco Silva.

Speaking to Russian website sport-express.ru, reported by the Hull Daily Mail, the Nigerian stated it was the positioning of the club that was the issue: "The problem is Hull is in the Championship.

"It is for this reason that it’s hard for me to decide."

Current Hull boss Leonid Slutsky joined the side at the beginning of the season and after working with the 25-year-old at CSKA Moscow, he tried to bring him to the KCOM Stadium in the summer.

Musa rates Slutsky highly and to the Leicester forward he 'is a father'.

Despite rejecting the move, the Leicester attacker who has been short of minutes this season, says they keep in contact regularly: "We are always in touch, we communicate warmly. This coach has always helped me to feel confident, to believe in my strength."

But Musa may not be able to turn down the temptation of linking up with his former boss if he tries to make another approach despite supporters thinking otherwise.

"And he really calls me to Hull City. I just cannot physically tell him ‘no’. Perhaps in the near future again I will play for his team."





The Nigerian hasn't played a single minute this season despite the managerial change. Leicester face Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.