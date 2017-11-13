Leicester Star Jamie Vardy Lauds Boss Claude Puel & Comments on Danny Drinkwater's Call-Up Rejection

Leicester City star Jamie Vardy has praised new boss Claude Puel, stating the former Southampton manager has been able to get things back on track at the King Power Stadium without making drastic changes, and also believes ex-teammate Danny Drinkwater will make the 2018 World Cup squad.

The 56-year-old Frenchman was appointed last month following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare after the Foxes found themselves in the relegation zone.

Leicester Owners Sued for £322m After 'Criminally Failing' to Pay Money Owed to Thailand G... @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/hH9w8FzmDV — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) November 13, 2017

Since the ex-Monaco defensive midfielder came to the club the Midlands outfit have been able to climb out of the bottom three and currently find themselves 12th after claiming four points from the two games he has taken charge so far.

Vardy revealed that Puel has only made minor changes to the Leicester set up, tinkered, if you will - ironic - but there are sure signs of improvement, and the England international is looking forward to the future whilst working alongside his new boss.

"'It has been good," the 30-year-old talisman told the Leicester Mercury.

Leicester City Signing Adrien Silva Left Furious After Made to Endure Difficult Transfer Process https://t.co/DQQoN0QMsb — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) November 12, 2017

"He hasn't changed too much but he has said he wants to change a few things, coming up in the future...but he says they will only be little things.

"They are things he says will make us better, so we are looking forward to it.

"The new manager has come in and four points from two games is a good start."

Vardy also backed former teammate Drinkwater to be part of Gareth Southgate's travelling contingent when they head to Russia for the World Cup finals next summer.

The midfielder reportedly rejected the call-up from the Three Lions boss ahead of the duo of November friendlies, insisting he was not ready, however the pacey attacker is sure the ex-Foxes man's time will come again.

On Alert: Young Lion George Hirst to Leave Sheffield Wednesday for First Team Football https://t.co/42jw21UAUc — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) November 12, 2017

"If he is playing the best he can, then why not?", the Sheffield-born goalscorer added.

"He should be in with a shot, but it is down to him to make sure he puts the performances in there.

"I think he definitely wants to play for his country, but...he was injured and he needs to get the match sharpness back. He has been doing that in recent weeks for Chelsea and he needs to keep building that up."