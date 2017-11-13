Luton Town Brilliantly Troll Arsenal Following Release of '89' Documentary With Spoof Version

Luton Town have taken to Twitter to hilariously troll the release of new film '89', which depicts Arsenal's last minute league success over Liverpool 28-years ago, by mocking up their own '88' version.

The recently released documentary, which comes alongside the tagline: "The best finish to a football match ever", tells the story of the Gunners' sensationally dramatic victory at Anfield in 1989, where Michael Thomas' stoppage time winner took the title from the Reds' hands and handed it to the north Londoners.

However, a year prior, Luton had staged their own miraculous comeback by overturning a 2-1 deficit in the final eight minutes to go on and lift the League Cup against George Graham's side at Wembley Stadium.

Hatters legend Brian Stein grabbed the last minute winner to deny Arsenal the silverware in what was, and still is, the club's only major honour in their history.

The club, who now find themselves in League Two, were quick to poke fun at the Gunners following the release via their official Twitter page, tweeting their own spoof poster, which came with the tagline: "The best middle to a football match ever", alongside the words: "We'll just leave this here", as well as a video link to their historic victory highlights.

The photoshopped version of the poster showed a great deal of resemblance to the north Londoners' documentary, and club legend Lee Dixon found the humour in good taste.





"Hahahahaha fantastic!", the 53-year-old former Arsenal right-back posted in response via his official Twitter page.

The real '89' film is available in OurScreen cinemas now, and released on DVD and Digital Download from November 20, and former Gunners defender David O'Leary shared his memories of the match at the premiere.

"It was an amazing night. I’d played in many cup finals for Arsenal, the league is a long plod over a season and yet this game was a shoot-out, a cup final for the league title", the ex-centre-back told the Mirror.

"I was looking down the pitch, could see Mickey going through, the ball bobbling on the old pitch, it took so long for it go in but then when it did and the miracle was complete.

"Manchester City fans will never agree because of Aguero, but it was first versus second, a shoot-out and live on TV, it was unique. It can’t really be matched."