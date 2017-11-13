Man Utd Defender Matteo Darmian Wanted by Trio of Italian Giants Ahead of January Transfer Window

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is the target of three Italian clubs having fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Mirror) have reported that Juventus, Napoli and Roma are all interested in signing the full-back.

Darmian is believed to be surplus to requirements at United, and has dropped down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

ARMEND NIMANI/GettyImages

The 27-year-old has started just five games in all competitions so far this season, with Antonio Valencia seemingly established as first-choice at right-back.

Mourinho has reportedly been informed that he must sell players to raise funds for any signings in January, and Darmian could be one of the players offloaded.

Serie A champions Juventus are believed to be looking for a new right-back having lost Dani Alves last summer.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

They have identified Darmian as a realistic target, although are also reportedly keeping an eye on Arsenal's Hector Bellerin.

Napoli, meanwhile, are hopeful of adding depth to their squad as they look to maintain their Serie A title challenge. Maurizio Sarri is searching for a full-back to provide cover on both flanks after Faouzi Ghoulam was ruled out for the remainder of the season following surgery.

Roma are also keen on securing the services of Darmian, with new sporting director Monchi an admirer of the Italy international. He reportedly attempted to lure the former Torino defender to the Italian capital in the summer.

