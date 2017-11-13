Manchester City & Borussia Dortmund Join Juventus in Race for Liverpool Ace Emre Can

High-flying Manchester City and German giants Borussia Dortmund have joined Juventus in closely monitoring Emre Can's standoff with Liverpool regarding a potential contract extension.





Dortmund are looking to bring the Germany international back to his homeland, but will face stiff competition from Pep Guardiola, who may just Can as the next part of the project he's building with the Citizens, according to the Mirror.



The 23-year-old has been stalling on signing a new deal at Anfield, insisting that a release clause is essential in any potential deal.

📸 PHOTO | Great picture of Joe Gomez & Emre Can after today’s Germany v England friendly.



The Reds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZIlexcufAE — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 11, 2017

However the Liverpool contingency refuse to put such clauses in new contracts, wanting to keep their best assets out of the window display, amid today's frantic market.

Can's current deal expires come the end of this campaign and there's currently no sign of any resolution at Liverpool. Italian Champions Juventus are said to be extremely keen on the midfield enforcer and have reportedly met with the players representatives over a potential transfer.

The situation is now less than ideal for the Reds, as the ex-Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen man, could potentially leave Merseyside as a free agent in the summer.

All Quiet on the Western Front: Liverpool Could Be Set for an Inactive January Transfer Window ... @callumrc96 https://t.co/NMt0F5KIRW — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) November 12, 2017

According to a report from Football-Italia, Can is said to prefer a move to the Etihad, while Juventus remain hopeful that fellow German Sami Khedira, can sway his decision in their favour.

Whether the switch be to Manchester, Italy, or Germany, losing such a vital member of the starting lineup, would be a serious kick in the teeth for manager Jurgen Klopp, as he looks to direct his outfit to honours for the first time in his tenure.

Dortmund are still set to test the waters in the summer, despite the disorderly predicament surrounding the player, as manager Peter Bosz, looks to bolster his currently light midfield options.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Dutch manager may have an advantage over the Old Lady and the Citizens in view of this particular deal, as Can's agent, Reza Fazeli, also represents himself, as well as midfielders Nuri Sahin and Mahmoud Dahoud.





Talks are said to have started over a year ago for the German international, with Klopp describing the whole situation as "not too cool."