Newcastle and Leicester Both Monitoring €20m Rated Galatasaray Midfielder Badou Ndiaye

Newcastle and Leicester are tracking Galatasaray midfielder Badou Ndiaye, with both sides said to be 'hooked' on the midfielder.

The 27-year-old Senegalese midfielder only joined the Turkish giants in the summer for just €7.5m, but has impressed in Istanbul since the move from fellow Turkish side Osmanlispor.

💥Geçen yaz 20M€'luk transfer bütçesini Bruma’yı satıp yükselten Galatasaray yönetimi aynı taktiği EPL ekiplerinin takibindeki Badou Ndiaye’yi elden çıkararak sürdürmenin planını yapıyor ➤https://t.co/8R3DHK8uKx pic.twitter.com/tJLc4pbTh0 — Sporx (@sporx) November 12, 2017

Sporx report that his impressive displays have caught the attention of Premier League sides Newcastle and Leicester, although Galatasaray have said they want €15-20m for the powerhouse midfielder.

Newcastle, along with West Ham, were reportedly interested in buying him in the summer but the Senegalese chose to stay in Turkey with Galatasaray, where he has helped them to lead the way in top spot so far.

Ndiaye will certainly have the spotlight on him next summer when he joins his Senegal teammates in Russia for the World Cup, the country's first qualification since the 2002 tournament when they shocked the world to reach the quarter-finals.