Newcastle and Leicester Both Monitoring €20m Rated Galatasaray Midfielder Badou Ndiaye

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Newcastle and Leicester are tracking Galatasaray midfielder Badou Ndiaye, with both sides said to be 'hooked' on the midfielder.

The 27-year-old Senegalese midfielder only joined the Turkish giants in the summer for just €7.5m, but has impressed in Istanbul since the move from fellow Turkish side Osmanlispor.

Sporx report that his impressive displays have caught the attention of Premier League sides Newcastle and Leicester, although Galatasaray have said they want €15-20m for the powerhouse midfielder.

Newcastle, along with West Ham, were reportedly interested in buying him in the summer but the Senegalese chose to stay in Turkey with Galatasaray, where he has helped them to lead the way in top spot so far.

Ndiaye will certainly have the spotlight on him next summer when he joins his Senegal teammates in Russia for the World Cup, the country's first qualification since the 2002 tournament when they shocked the world to reach the quarter-finals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters