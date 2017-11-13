PHOTO: Sead Kolasinac Stirs Rumour Mill With Instagram Post of Arsenal Target Leon Goretzka

The Arsenal January transfer window rumour mill is well underway as the club reportedly look for potential replacements for the want-away duo of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

One player touted as a possible addition to Arsene Wenger's squad is German midfielder Leon Goretzka. Arsenal have apparently sent scouts to watch Goretzka over the past few weeks as the 22-year-old continues to impress in the Bundesliga this season.

Arsenal fans' excitement over Goretzka will have only increased when they were treated to an Instagram post from Gunners' defender Sead Kolasinac posing with his former Schalke teammate.

Kolasinac moved from Schalke to Arsenal on a free transfer last summer as has been quick to win over the fans with some impressive performances. Perhaps he will be useful to Arsenal in convincing his old teammate to join up with him in North London.

Meanwhile, Schalke continue to do well despite the loss of Kolasinac. They sit fourth in the Bundesliga table, just six points off leaders Bayern Munich. They have been helped in part by the four league goals Goretzka has contributed this term.

Arsenal will have to battle with a number of other Premier League clubs for Goretzka's signature. Liverpool are said to be closely monitoring the German midfielder, as are rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Some of Europe's big clubs are also readying a move for Goretzka with Bayern Munich and Barcelona said to be interested. Arsenal may have to pay a large sum in order to try and ward off these other potential suitors for the German star.