PHOTOS: Hart & Trippier Among England Stars Looking Worse for Wear After Leaving Nightclub

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

England stars Joe Hart and Kieran Trippier were been pictured holding hands whilst leaving a London nightclub at 03.30 on Saturday morning, following their goalless draw with Germany at Wembley Stadium on Friday night. 

The pairing exited the plush Mayfair club following a pre-sanctioned get-together by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, with fellow teammates John Stones and Kyle Walker also present.

The Manchester City pairing were seen leaving trying to cover their face, with the centre-back using his own hands whilst the right-back was witnessed holding a coat over his head.

 According to The Sun, the squad were permitted to enjoy their evening by the England manager as a celebration to mark their qualification to the World Cup finals in Russia next summer. 

However, it was Hart and Trippier who caught the attention, pictured holding one another's hands as they scaled the downwards steps out of the nightclub. 

Reports suggested that the Football Association were to end late-night socialising whilst on international duty following Wayne Rooney being pictured with red wine stained lips in the fallout of the Three Lions' victory over Scotland last November. 

However, it has since been revealed that Southgate had given the go-ahead for the get-together following their Group F success - which saw them top the pile by eight points after remaining undefeated and conceding just three goals. 

England continue their preparations for next June with the visit of Brazil, the side currently ranked second in the world, on Tuesday evening.

