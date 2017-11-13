Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Dad Likens 'Special' Newly Capped England Midfielder to a Rolls Royce

After bursting onto the senior international stage in emphatic style against Germany on Friday, Ruben Loftus-Cheek's classy composure and prowess on the pitch has warranted endless amounts of plaudits, though the flourishing midfielder's dad, Trevor - who was in attendance at Wembley to witness his son's Man of the Match winning England debut - has always recognised his 'special' ability, a presence on the ball which he likens to a Rolls Royce.

Loftus-Cheek is currently on loan at Premier League stragglers Crystal Palace, but despite the Eagles' shortcomings thus far this term, 'Rubie' has been a shining light throughout, efforts which earned him his first cap for the Three Lions as they faced Die Mannschaft.

A product of Chelsea's academy system, the chance to truly stamp his mark on the Blues' first-team squad has not necessarily come his way. However, in his father's awestruck eyes, great feats were always going to grace 21-year-old's career.

A proud, beaming Trevor said to the media (via Daily Mail): "He is like a Rolls Royce," adding "He used to win all of the player of the year awards. But once Chelsea clapped eyes on him they knew what he was. They knew he was special."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Loftus-Cheek has been waiting for the opportunity to showcase his skills on a weekly basis for some time now; those who have seen him perform at youth level will indeed also agree that the robust youngster was always destined for the top of the modern game.

Palace will be relying on his exploits to drag them up the table in the weeks to come in the Premier League, although with one more potential England outing against Brazil on the cards on Tuesday evening, Loftus-Cheek will be eager to prove that he is worthy of performing on the greatest stages once and for all for his country, with the 2018 World Cup beckoning.